  • Trump threatens political retribution if reelected

    04:02

  • What to expect from Trump’s business fraud defense

    04:36

  • Capitol Police veteran slams anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'We contribute a lot to this country'

    01:34

  • Fmr. Capitol Police officer on suicide risk after Jan. 6: 'I could have been a statistic'

    02:39
    'We need a clean CR': Congress facing Nov. 17 deadline to avert shutdown

    03:36
    White House calls GOP funding bill 'a recipe for more Republican chaos'

    04:43

  • Democrats to capitalize on abortion wins for 2024

    03:44

  • Ohio senate minority leader weighs in on state’s abortion ballot initiative

    04:21

  • Donald Trump to take stand in civil fraud trial after testy testimony from his sons

    04:10

  • The major political headlines one year away from the 2024 presidential election

    04:15

  • Ohio voters consider ballot initiative to protect abortion access

    04:02

  • Congress in shambles as U.S. approaches government shutdown

    04:41

  • Effort to bar Trump under 14th Amendment gains steam

    03:36

  • Trump NY civil fraud case leads to contentious testimony, expanded gag order

    04:06

  • What modern Republican voters get wrong about the concept of foreign aid

    04:48

  • One Texas democratic lawmaker's harsh words for his state's new hardline immigration legislation

    05:20

  • SAG-AFTRA reviewing 'last, best and final' offer from Hollywood studios

    00:20

  • Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson’s nomination “tells you everything you need to know about today’s GOP”

    04:30

  • Israeli hostages’ families protest intensifying attacks on Gaza

    03:31

  • One Maine Gun Activist’s Thoughts On The Lewiston Shooting

    02:16

American Voices

'We need a clean CR': Congress facing Nov. 17 deadline to avert shutdown

03:36

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) released a two-tiered continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown with time running out. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) to discuss what it will take to avoid a government shutdown, the stakes for Americans and Congress, and why he says the House GOP push to impeach President Biden would be "the impeachment about nothing." Nov. 12, 2023

