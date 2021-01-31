‘We know how to expand our base’: Arizona Dems pushing forward amid state GOP infighting

Joe Biden may have won Arizona, but Donald Trump still has a hold on the state’s Republican Party. This week Arizona Republican state representative Shawnna Bolick, introduced a bill that would give legislature authority to override the Secretary of State's certification of its electoral votes. And Arizona’s Republican Party has censured state Republicans for moving against Donald Trump. Amid this chaos in the state’s GOP, Raquel Terán, the Democratic Party chair for Arizona, joins MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menedez to discuss the path forward for Democrats in the state, including a continued push for immigration reform after years of hard-line policies under Sheriff Joe Arpaio.