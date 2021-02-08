'We are crying out for help': Actors, activists sounding alarm on surging attacks against Asian Americans

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in violence against Asians and Pacific Islanders nationwide. And last month, President Joe Biden issued a memorandum acknowledging and condemning the attacks. After a recent attack in Oakland targeting a 91-year-old man, actors Daniel Wu and Daniel Dae Kim are teaming up to offer a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that can help lead to an arrest. Wu and Kim, along with Civil Rights Activist Amanda Nguyen, join MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez to discuss the violence among the AAPI community and what needs to be done.