‘Unfortunately it’s not surprising’: Internal government report reveals dysfunction surrounding Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ program

An internal government report obtained by Buzzfeed documents how migrants with severe medical conditions, including young children, were placed in the “Remain in Mexico” program despite Department of Homeland Security guidelines stating people with known physical or mental issues should not be. Now the Biden Administration is being ordered by a judge to reinstate the program as it faces roadblocks on passing immigration reform measures, including pathways for citizenship. Joining MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez, Buzzfeed immigration reporter Hamed Aleaziz breaks down the report on “Remain in Mexico,” and Jean Guerrero, an opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times, discusses the imperative for Democrats to make good on passing immigration reform policies. Oct. 24, 2021