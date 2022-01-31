IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

04:19

A Brookings Institution report finds harmful tweets about a female journalist increased by 115% after a Fox News host mocked her on air. The target of that harassment, New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez the online attacks have been “completely overwhelming and terrifying.” “I’ve covered violence, and I’ve been physically assaulted on the job,” Lorenz said. “But this is by far one of the most traumatic things that’s happened.”Jan. 31, 2022

