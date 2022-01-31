‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse
04:19
Share this -
copied
A Brookings Institution report finds harmful tweets about a female journalist increased by 115% after a Fox News host mocked her on air. The target of that harassment, New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz, tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez the online attacks have been “completely overwhelming and terrifying.” “I’ve covered violence, and I’ve been physically assaulted on the job,” Lorenz said. “But this is by far one of the most traumatic things that’s happened.”Jan. 31, 2022
The Supreme Court needs to work for the people
08:23
Now Playing
‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse
04:19
UP NEXT
Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign
06:03
Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected
06:18
The fight to restore faith in elections
04:13
Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court