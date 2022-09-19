IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Social media is rewiring our brains and changing our brain chemistry

    04:24

  • President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy

    03:43

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: 'People are just outraged' over abortion restrictions

    03:08

  • Martha’s Vineyard community welcomes Venezuelan migrants with open arms

    03:32

  • Why Biden and Obama ‘didn’t see eye to eye’ after the 2016 election

    03:02

  • How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt

    03:47

  • 'The Republicans don’t stand for anything': Tom Perez weighs in on approaching midterms elections

    03:53
  • Now Playing

    'This was simply about political grandstanding': Legal questions loom as GOP Governors ship migrants across state lines

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    'There are clear legal implications for this': Massachusetts official calls for federal investigation after Gov. DeSantis stunt

    02:47

  • West Virginia’s only abortion clinic forced to stop performing abortion care

    03:06

  • Black actress Halle Bailey to portray Ariel in live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

    03:18

  • Fast food chain Hardee's mocks Mike Lindell over phone seizure

    02:07

  • Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line

    02:44

  • GOP Governors use migrants as political pawns

    04:01

  • 'This is going to backfire': GOP leaders send migrants to blue states

    03:27

  • Trump’s indictment is ‘unavoidable’ in Mar-a-Lago case, says former prosecutor

    03:46

  • 'They’re jeopardizing human lives': GOP leaders interfere with asylum system

    03:46

  • Gov. DeSantis doubles down on moving migrants across state lines

    03:38

  • Trump asks judge to pass cost of “special master” to the American taxpayer

    02:21

  • King Charles III and the future of the British monarchy

    03:40

American Voices

'This was simply about political grandstanding': Legal questions loom as GOP Governors ship migrants across state lines

03:35

MSNBC legal analyst and civil rights attorney Charles Coleman, Jr. joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the possible legal implications for Republican Governors sending migrants to Democrat-led states, and why he thinks coercion could be applied. Sept. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Social media is rewiring our brains and changing our brain chemistry

    04:24

  • President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy

    03:43

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: 'People are just outraged' over abortion restrictions

    03:08

  • Martha’s Vineyard community welcomes Venezuelan migrants with open arms

    03:32

  • Why Biden and Obama ‘didn’t see eye to eye’ after the 2016 election

    03:02

  • How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All