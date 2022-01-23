‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

After losing the 2020 election, former President Trump considered deploying the National Guard to confiscate voting machines, a draft executive order reveals. The Trump campaign also installed fake electors in seven swing states under the direction of Rudy Giuliani. Malcolm Nance, MSNBC Terrorism Analyst; Lauren Gambino, senior national reporter for The Guardian; and Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, discuss how the January 6th Select Committee is closing in on Trump and his associates.Jan. 23, 2022