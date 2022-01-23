‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors
08:50
Share this -
copied
After losing the 2020 election, former President Trump considered deploying the National Guard to confiscate voting machines, a draft executive order reveals. The Trump campaign also installed fake electors in seven swing states under the direction of Rudy Giuliani. Malcolm Nance, MSNBC Terrorism Analyst; Lauren Gambino, senior national reporter for The Guardian; and Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, discuss how the January 6th Select Committee is closing in on Trump and his associates.Jan. 23, 2022
Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’
04:53
A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'
06:08
'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights
06:28
Now Playing
‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors
08:50
UP NEXT
DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function
02:46
Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook