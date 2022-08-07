'This should outrage everyone': Florida State Attorney suspended by Gov. DeSantis 

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Warren was recently suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after Warren and prosecutors from across the country signed a pledge saying they would not pursue criminal cases against those seeking abortion care or gender transition treatments for minors. DeSantis called this a violation of Warren’s duties, but no cases on either matter have been brought to his office. Warren calls the suspension political theater, while breaking down the greater implications of this move and what Gov. DeSantis is signaling to Florida voters as his sights are set on the White House. Aug. 7, 2022