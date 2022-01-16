'This one is a no brainer': The case for reinstating paid family leave
04:18
As the fast-spreading omicron variant wreaks havoc in homes, in schools, in daycares, and in workplaces, parents across the country are forced to pick up the pieces. Amid the frustrations, MSNBC's host of American Voices, Alicia Menendez is joined by author of "Crawling Behind," Elliot Haspel, and Dawn Huckelbridge, the director of Paid Leave For All, who are calling on lawmakers to reinstate paid family leave to help parents now, and extend the help past the pandemic. Jan. 16, 2022
