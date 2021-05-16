'This iteration of the Republican Party isn’t sustainable'

With the ouster of Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership position, it seems that former President Trump’s iron grip on the GOP is only getting stronger. Now, over 100 Republicans are joining an effort to create a third party if the GOP doesn’t change course. Jennifer Rubin, MSNBC Contributor and Washington Post Opinion Writer, Elise Jordan, MSNBC Political Analyst, Contributor to Time Magazine, and a former aide to the Bush/Cheney White House and State Departments, and Meghan Milloy, founder and Executive Director of "Republican Women for Progress.” Join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what the GOP has to offer to women.