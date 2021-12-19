‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge
04:07
With the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant detected in 39 states, many Americans are wondering whether to cancel holiday plans. MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock says she’s no longer traveling for Christmas and predicts the U.S. will see an “exponential increase in cases over the next few days to weeks.” “I think we’re going to see something that we’ve never seen before in this pandemic, and I’m really worried,” Dr. Blackstock tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.Dec. 19, 2021
