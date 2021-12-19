IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic

    05:44

  • Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection

    09:13

  • 'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system

    07:00

  • President Biden makes final push to advance his agenda before the New Year

    05:04

  • Here comes Omicron

    10:26

  • California Governor pushes to restrict assault weapons using tactics used in Texas abortion law battle

    07:07

  • Jill Wine-Banks: Case for holding Meadows in contempt is “very strong'

    03:53

  • Rev. William Barber and activists head to Washington to march for the passage of the Build Back Better bill

    04:39

  • Here’s why the January 6th Commission is holding Meadows in contempt

    06:19

  • January 6th Committee plows ahead with contempt charges against Meadows

    06:45

  • National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

    05:37

  • Justice Sotomayor, the conscience of the Supreme Court

    03:13

  • How the Birds Aren’t Real conspiracy became a ‘mass coping mechanism’ for Gen Z

    04:44

  • Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'

    04:15

  • The hypocrisy of the GOP assault on reproductive rights

    08:36

  • FEMA helps manage recovery efforts following deadly tornado outbreak

    02:23

  • January 6th Committee finds 'exceptionally interesting and important documents'

    09:26

  • Rep. Jayapal on why latest SCOTUS ruling makes efforts to expand the court more urgent

    05:36

American Voices

‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge

04:07

With the new, highly transmissible Omicron variant detected in 39 states, many Americans are wondering whether to cancel holiday plans. MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock says she’s no longer traveling for Christmas and predicts the U.S. will see an “exponential increase in cases over the next few days to weeks.” “I think we’re going to see something that we’ve never seen before in this pandemic, and I’m really worried,” Dr. Blackstock tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.Dec. 19, 2021

  • FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is the time to hunker down’: Doctor warns of unprecedented Covid surge

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    School violence internet hoax creates widespread panic

    05:44

  • Generals warn that military needs to prepare for second insurrection

    09:13

  • 'He’s part of a pattern': What one man’s deportation reveals about America’s immigration system

    07:00

  • President Biden makes final push to advance his agenda before the New Year

    05:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All