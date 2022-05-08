IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'This is terror': Russia violence continues as U.S., G7 ramps sanctions

American Voices

'This is terror': Russia violence continues as U.S., G7 ramps sanctions

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest sanctions announced by the Biden administration and G7 leaders and the impact they will have on President Putin. Ambassador Taylor also weighs in on the calls to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. May 8, 2022

    'This is terror': Russia violence continues as U.S., G7 ramps sanctions

