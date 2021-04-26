'This is just a scam': GOP-backed recount in Arizona’s Maricopa County underway

As President Joe Biden nears his 100th day in office, Republicans are pushing a recount in Arizona’s Maricopa County and hired a cybersecurity firm with ties to Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” movement to conduct the review. Democrats have challenged the recount, and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tells Alicia Menendez there are still questions around the validity of the audit. Gallego also weighs in on the Pentagon’s recommendation for oversight committees to handle sexual harassment cases in the military, which comes after the one year anniversary of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s murder.