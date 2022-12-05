'This is a big improvement': The case for kicking off Democratic primaries with more diverse states

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Political Analyst and Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro to discuss the significance of President Biden suggesting South Carolina should kick off the Democrat’s 2024 presidential nominating contest. Castro explains how starting with a state like South Carolina will help better showcase America's diverse electorate and enhance the influence of Black and Latino voters in the nomination process. Dec. 5, 2022