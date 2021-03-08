'Things are looking better but not for women and women of color especially'

Overall unemployment ticked down slightly however, the economy isn’t recovering equally for everyone, and women of color are at risk of being left behind. MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez speaks with Errin Haines, Editor at Large at “The 19th” and MSNBC Contributor, Chabeli Carrazana, economy reporter for “The 19th”, and Eliana Dockterman, Staff Writer at TIME magazine, about how the coronavirus pandemic is forcing an impossible choice onto women: tending to their careers or their children.