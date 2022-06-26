'They’re waking up to a lot of sorrow and horror': Day one of a post-Roe America

MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade, and Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's Professor of law at the University of California, Irvine, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the legal fights to stop abortion laws and the realities on the ground for women seeking reproductive health care following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.June 26, 2022