American Voices

‘They’re just trolls’: Rep. Gallego responds to far-right GOP House members pushing ‘America First’ Caucus

The leaked policy platform for the America First Caucus, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, stated a want to prioritize “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” And it’s gotten backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the roots behind the caucus’s sentiment and what consequences members of Congress should face if they join.  April 18, 2021

