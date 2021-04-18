‘They’re just trolls’: Rep. Gallego responds to far-right GOP House members pushing ‘America First’ Caucus

‘They’re just trolls’: Rep. Gallego responds to far-right GOP House members pushing ‘America First’ Caucus04:31
The leaked policy platform for the America First Caucus, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, stated a want to prioritize “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” And it’s gotten backlash from both Democrats and Republicans. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the roots behind the caucus’s sentiment and what consequences members of Congress should face if they join.