'They have survived harrowing experiences': Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard discusses plight of plaintiffs

Civil Rights attorney Mirian Albert, who is with the firm, Lawyers for Civil Rights, which filed a class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of Venezuelan migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Albert breaks down the latest on the lawsuit and digs into the bigger picture of what asylum seekers are going through as Republican governors work overtime to play politics with vulnerable migrants. Sept. 25, 2022