'They have survived harrowing experiences': Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard discusses plight of plaintiffs

'Donald Trump has gotten away with this for so long': NY AG case hits at Trump’s finances03:34
Major structural changes need to be made for Puerto Rico04:33
GOP-controlled House could ‘paralyze the country’ with impeachments02:47
Legal analyst says new abortion laws designed to create 'confused and chaotic landscape'02:55
From the FBI Mar-a-Lago search to the NY AG lawsuit, 'Donald Trump is facing serious legal jeopardy'04:45
- Now Playing
'They have survived harrowing experiences': Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard discusses plight of plaintiffs03:39
- UP NEXT
Fmr. Biden campaign advisor says GOP is grasping for straws with hallow 'new' agenda05:42
Why Trump could start running out of lawyers03:00
Social media is rewiring our brains and changing our brain chemistry04:24
President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy03:43
Rep. Deborah Ross: 'People are just outraged' over abortion restrictions03:08
Martha’s Vineyard community welcomes Venezuelan migrants with open arms03:32
Why Biden and Obama ‘didn’t see eye to eye’ after the 2016 election03:02
How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt03:47
'The Republicans don’t stand for anything': Tom Perez weighs in on approaching midterms elections03:53
'This was simply about political grandstanding': Legal questions loom as GOP Governors ship migrants across state lines03:35
'There are clear legal implications for this': Massachusetts official calls for federal investigation after Gov. DeSantis stunt02:47
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic forced to stop performing abortion care03:06
Black actress Halle Bailey to portray Ariel in live-action remake of The Little Mermaid03:18
Fast food chain Hardee's mocks Mike Lindell over phone seizure02:07
'Donald Trump has gotten away with this for so long': NY AG case hits at Trump’s finances03:34
Major structural changes need to be made for Puerto Rico04:33
GOP-controlled House could ‘paralyze the country’ with impeachments02:47
Legal analyst says new abortion laws designed to create 'confused and chaotic landscape'02:55
From the FBI Mar-a-Lago search to the NY AG lawsuit, 'Donald Trump is facing serious legal jeopardy'04:45
- Now Playing
'They have survived harrowing experiences': Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard discusses plight of plaintiffs03:39
Play All