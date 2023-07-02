Texas law jeopardizes water mandates for workers: 'They are willing to risk people's lives'

Starting Sept. 1, a new law in Texas backed by state Republicans and Gov. Greg Abbott goes into effect that strips power from local officials and could end water mandates for workers. Texas Democrats, Rep. Greg Casar and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, join MSNBC’s “American Voices” to discuss the deadly impact the law can have as Texas endures extreme heat waves and what needs to be done to protect workers. July 2, 2023