'There are more consequences to Covid-19 than just death'

Covid cases continue to rise across the country, prompting the Center for Disease Control to advise both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans to mask up in counties with high transmission rates. But despite the rising cases and hospitalizations, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he doesn’t see a looming lockdown while anticipating things will get worse before they get better. Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton and MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest CDC guidelines, Dr. Facui’s assessment on lockdowns, and whether or not booster shots may become a factor for Americans.Aug. 2, 2021