IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Social media is rewiring our brains and changing our brain chemistry

    04:24

  • President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy

    03:43

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: 'People are just outraged' over abortion restrictions

    03:08

  • Martha’s Vineyard community welcomes Venezuelan migrants with open arms

    03:32

  • Why Biden and Obama ‘didn’t see eye to eye’ after the 2016 election

    03:02

  • How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt

    03:47

  • 'The Republicans don’t stand for anything': Tom Perez weighs in on approaching midterms elections

    03:53

  • 'This was simply about political grandstanding': Legal questions loom as GOP Governors ship migrants across state lines

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    'There are clear legal implications for this': Massachusetts official calls for federal investigation after Gov. DeSantis stunt

    02:47
  • UP NEXT

    West Virginia’s only abortion clinic forced to stop performing abortion care

    03:06

  • Black actress Halle Bailey to portray Ariel in live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

    03:18

  • Fast food chain Hardee's mocks Mike Lindell over phone seizure

    02:07

  • Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line

    02:44

  • GOP Governors use migrants as political pawns

    04:01

  • 'This is going to backfire': GOP leaders send migrants to blue states

    03:27

  • Trump’s indictment is ‘unavoidable’ in Mar-a-Lago case, says former prosecutor

    03:46

  • 'They’re jeopardizing human lives': GOP leaders interfere with asylum system

    03:46

  • Gov. DeSantis doubles down on moving migrants across state lines

    03:38

  • Trump asks judge to pass cost of “special master” to the American taxpayer

    02:21

  • King Charles III and the future of the British monarchy

    03:40

American Voices

'There are clear legal implications for this': Massachusetts official calls for federal investigation after Gov. DeSantis stunt

02:47

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D-MA) joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the support from those in Martha’s Vineyard who helped the migrants sent over unannounced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and why he thinks the stunt warrants a federal investigation.  Sept. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Social media is rewiring our brains and changing our brain chemistry

    04:24

  • President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy

    03:43

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: 'People are just outraged' over abortion restrictions

    03:08

  • Martha’s Vineyard community welcomes Venezuelan migrants with open arms

    03:32

  • Why Biden and Obama ‘didn’t see eye to eye’ after the 2016 election

    03:02

  • How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All