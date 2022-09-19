'There are clear legal implications for this': Massachusetts official calls for federal investigation after Gov. DeSantis stunt

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes (D-MA) joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the support from those in Martha’s Vineyard who helped the migrants sent over unannounced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and why he thinks the stunt warrants a federal investigation. Sept. 19, 2022