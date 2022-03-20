IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'The two sides are deadlocked': U.S., China talks continue on Russia's war on Ukraine

American Voices

'The two sides are deadlocked': U.S., China talks continue on Russia's war on Ukraine

 In a call between President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping, Biden explained the consequences should China help support Russia in any way amid its war in Ukraine. Phelim Kine, China correspondent for Politico, joined MSNBC's American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact of the latest talks between the U.S. and China and whether any progress is being made.March 20, 2022

