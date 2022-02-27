'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

After President Biden’s historic Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, all eyes will be on the upcoming confirmation process. While three Republican Senators voted to confirm her current seat on the D.C. Court of Appeals, Senator Lindsey Graham is changing his tone. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Melissa Murray, a professor of law at New York University, and Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, to discuss the impact of Biden’s nomination, and the confirmation process she may face.Feb. 27, 2022