    'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

    The push to punish Putin amid Ukraine invasion

  Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested after fatal stabbing in Utah

  Breaking down the path of Putin's aggression toward Ukraine

  Donald Trump claims his company has 'very low debt' amid series of legal defeats 

  Donald Trump could be losing status as GOP kingmaker

  Wisconsin GOP still trying to toss out the 2020 election results

  Western leaders still pushing for diplomacy as Russia invasion nears

  Will the pandemic soon be history?

  Pres. Biden to meet with the National Security Council on Ukraine

  Donald Trump hit with new legal setbacks

  Miami voters say they've been registered as Republicans against their will

  Donald Trump faces slew of legal setbacks

  Amid diplomatic talks, Zelenskyy criticizes west for 'appeasement' of Russia

  Advocates push for immigration reform with nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" demonstrations

  The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse

  Jan. 6 probe and GOP loyalty to Trump loom over midterm elections

  Diplomatic efforts continue as Russia-Ukraine tension hits critical point

  Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics

  The danger of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

American Voices

'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

After President Biden’s historic Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, all eyes will be on the upcoming confirmation process. While three Republican Senators voted to confirm her current seat on the D.C. Court of Appeals, Senator Lindsey Graham is changing his tone. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Melissa Murray, a professor of law at New York University, and Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, to discuss the impact of Biden’s nomination, and the confirmation process she may face.Feb. 27, 2022

