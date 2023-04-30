'The Republican Party is responsible': Amid Texas shooting, increased calls for change to state’s lax gun laws

After a shooting in Cleveland, TX leaves five people dead, including an 8-year-old boy, State. Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-TX) is calling out Republican leaders for loosening gun restrictions in the state and making Texas “more dangerous.” He joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss what he thinks is motivating Republicans in his state, and what changes need to be made to protect people from more senseless gun violence. April 30, 2023