‘The Janes’ documentary tells true story of women helping women seek abortions in 1972

Democrats call for abortion clinics on federal lands02:44
Chase Strangio on abortion and LGBTQ rights: ‘Our fights are together’03:08
- Now Playing
‘The Janes’ documentary tells true story of women helping women seek abortions in 197204:03
- UP NEXT
Javier Muñoz explains how he holds on to hope despite obstacles as gay actor03:51
'We have to keep fighting': The ongoing battle for LGBTQ rights04:01
Senators ask Biden to take 'bold action' on abortion03:39
Rep. Jayapal on the fight for Trans rights04:02
The public health crisis facing black women with Roe overturned03:42
Lulu Garcia-Navarro makes the case for learning why people think the way they do03:38
Activists are ready to help women as SCOTUS ends Roe03:39
Trump calls Georgia election officials ‘stupid’ in documentary clip04:10
With Roe gone, are LGBTQ+ rights next?03:32
1849 Abortion ban back in effect with Roe v. Wade overturned04:30
'Ballot Mule' conspiracy theory gains traction ahead of midterms03:38
At least six GOP lawmakers asked Trump for pardons03:37
'They’re waking up to a lot of sorrow and horror': Day one of a post-Roe America03:17
'This is such an enormous step backwards': Sen. Baldwin weighs in on Supreme Court’s Roe decision03:11
Biden and Western Hemisphere leaders announce migration plan04:50
Trump’s former campaign manager to testify at second Jan. 6 hearing03:52
Senate reaches bi-partisan framework for gun bill10:17
Democrats call for abortion clinics on federal lands02:44
Chase Strangio on abortion and LGBTQ rights: ‘Our fights are together’03:08
- Now Playing
‘The Janes’ documentary tells true story of women helping women seek abortions in 197204:03
- UP NEXT
Javier Muñoz explains how he holds on to hope despite obstacles as gay actor03:51
'We have to keep fighting': The ongoing battle for LGBTQ rights04:01
Senators ask Biden to take 'bold action' on abortion03:39
Play All