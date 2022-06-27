‘The Janes’ documentary tells true story of women helping women seek abortions in 1972

A new HBO documentary “The Janes” tells the story of how a group of women in 1972 Chicago broke the law and risked their personal and professional lives to help women with unwanted pregnancies at a time when abortion was illegal. The director of the documentary Tia Lessen joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the real-life consequences when women can’t access legal abortions and how bans now are more restrictive than they were in the 1970s. June 27, 2022