Governor Gavin Newsom has called the recall election “a matter of life and death,” and his strategy has been pinning himself as the candidate who isn’t former President Donald Trump, warning Californians that a Republican candidate can undo vaccine mandates. Former California Senator Barbara Boxer joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the stakes of the recall race and the “Big Lie” strategy already brewing around Republican candidate Larry Elder. Sept. 13, 2021