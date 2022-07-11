IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jayland Walker’s killing and how it ties into the re-traumatization of black people

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    How the FDA can aid the fight for reproduction rights

    03:21

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon ‘willing’ to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    04:35

  • New documentary 'Fair Play' explores the imbalance of household labor

    06:21

  • Elon Musk bows out of Twitter deal

    03:31

  • How the Biden administration can expand access to the abortion pill

    02:36

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell warns not to expect much from Bannon's testimony 

    03:37

  • 'Pay Our Interns' fights for paid internships across all sectors

    02:59

  • Secretaries of state receiving death threats from election deniers

    02:21

  • 'Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant actions are deadly': Texas Governor tests state authority limits on immigration

    05:42

  • Staying optimistic in the fight for gun safety reform

    02:46

  • The Supreme Court expands its right-wing agenda

    04:52

  • 'I set out to tell an American story': Author Carmen Rita Wong talks new memoir

    04:15

  • ‘Brittney Griner is one of us’: The Black women fighting for WNBA star’s release

    02:36

  • Georgia lawmaker explains why this year’s midterm elections are critical

    04:18

  • Highland Park massacre left survivors with permanent scars

    02:37

  • Advocates push Biden Administration to do more on guns and abortion

    04:38

  • Oath Keepers leader volunteers to testify ‘live’ before Jan. 6 committee

    03:01

  • Michigan Attorney General ‘cautiously optimistic’ about state abortion rights

    02:57

American Voices

'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner

04:01

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by global opinions columnist for The Washington Post, Jason Rezaian, who in 2014 was detained in Iran for 18 months. Rezaian discusses the political will it takes for the Biden administration to make the concessions necessary to bring home Americans detained in other countries, including WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia since February.July 11, 2022

  • Jayland Walker’s killing and how it ties into the re-traumatization of black people

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner

    04:01
  • UP NEXT

    How the FDA can aid the fight for reproduction rights

    03:21

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon ‘willing’ to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    04:35

  • New documentary 'Fair Play' explores the imbalance of household labor

    06:21

  • Elon Musk bows out of Twitter deal

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All