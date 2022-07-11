'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by global opinions columnist for The Washington Post, Jason Rezaian, who in 2014 was detained in Iran for 18 months. Rezaian discusses the political will it takes for the Biden administration to make the concessions necessary to bring home Americans detained in other countries, including WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia since February.July 11, 2022