‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism
07:14
A year after the Capitol Riot, far-right groups are shifting their focus to local elections. MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan share how insurrectionists are becoming “insurgents” and which January 6 cases to watch out for in the federal investigation.Jan. 9, 2022
