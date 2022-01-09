IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News

    04:54

  • 'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation

    06:10

  • Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election

    10:29

  • How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic

    05:11

  • New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer

    05:55
  • Now Playing

    ‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    Climate change is our greatest existential threat

    02:35

  • Neighboring communities pitch in to help CO wildfire victims

    04:13

  • Education Secretary urges schools to stay open amid Omicron surge

    05:22

  • Jan. 6 committee sets stage for public hearings

    08:00

  • Voters under 30 could be key to winning midterms

    05:50

  • Rev. Barber: What if we have a massive turnout of poor and low-wealth people in the midterms?

    05:29

  • Jan. 6 committee stages public hearings as lawmakers reflect on anniversary of Capitol attack

    07:38

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

    05:54

  • 'He needs to answer to his alleged crimes': Mary Trump weighs in on Donald Trump’s legal battles

    05:11

  • Rep. Brendan Boyle says Build Back Better is not dead

    04:57

  • Can current and former GOPers face prison time for Jan. 6th? 

    06:48

  • Covid’s evolution: ‘With each passing wave, we’ve seen greater transmissibility’

    04:04

  • 'Donald Trump lies like you breathe': Michael Cohen weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation

    06:03

  • FDA permanently allows abortion pills by mail.

    02:01

American Voices

‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism

07:14

A year after the Capitol Riot, far-right groups are shifting their focus to local elections. MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance and Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan share how insurrectionists are becoming “insurgents” and which January 6 cases to watch out for in the federal investigation.Jan. 9, 2022

  • Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News

    04:54

  • 'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation

    06:10

  • Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election

    10:29

  • How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic

    05:11

  • New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer

    05:55
  • Now Playing

    ‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism

    07:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All