“The consequences are severe:” Rep. Jayapal on fight for abortion access one year after Dobbs decision

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) to discuss the ongoing fight to protect abortion access nationwide one year after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and her efforts to protect the trans community from Republican lawmakers who are pushing anti-LGBTQ legislation. Amid both fights, Rep. Jayapal says, “Don’t tell me that the Republican party is about freedom. They are not.” June 26, 2023