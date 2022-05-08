IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats struggle on immigration messaging as they move to lift Title 42

  • Why Rudy Giuliani cancelled his interview with the Jan. 6 panel

  • 'Putin’s objectives go beyond Ukraine'

  • How overturning Roe could test public’s trust of the Supreme Court

  • Texas doctor on pre-Roe abortions: ‘We performed them if the woman was deemed suicidal’

  • How Democrats can win on abortion rights

    'The circumstances are right, we just shouldn’t talk so much about it': Concern with oversharing U.S. intel to Ukraine

    GOP lawmakers racing to transform a post-Roe America

  • How Elon Musk’s Twitter could become the next Fox News

  • Off-Broadway musical '¡Americano!' redefines the American dream

  • 'An anti-immigration media machine': Study tracks white supremacist talking points online

  • Rep. Swalwell: Kevin McCarthy had 'brief affair with courage' after Jan. 6

  • How Americans are helping resettle Ukrainian refugees

  • January 6 panel to receive thousands of Trump emails from attorney John Eastman

  • Study: Climate change increasing pandemic risks by forcing animal migrations

  • 'It has no grounding in reality': Republicans accuse undocumented immigrants of voter fraud 

  • President Biden hints at moves to relieve student debt

  • House Speaker Pelosi travel to Kyiv promising more American help for the Ukrainian people 

  • Republicans tap into familiar campaign playbook targeting migrants

  • How the Texas loophole banning abortions undermines American democracy

American Voices

'The circumstances are right, we just shouldn’t talk so much about it': Concern with oversharing U.S. intel to Ukraine

President Biden told top intelligence and defense officials in a call that media reports about U.S. intel sharing with Ukraine are "counterproductive." Retired Brigadier General Peter Zwack joined American Voices with guest host Sam Stein to break down Biden’s concerns and the stakes ahead of Russia’s “Victory Day” on May 9th.May 8, 2022

