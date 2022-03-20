'The brutality is the point': Russian forces deporting Ukrainian civilians
03:11
Share this -
copied
As Russian forces ramp up their attacks on Ukrainian civilians, officials in Mariupol say thousands of Ukrainians are being deported to Russia against their will. Michael Breen, the President and CEO of Human Rights First joined American Voices with Alicia Menedez to discuss the humanitarian crisis continuing to unfold in Eastern Europe, and what leaders must do next. March 20, 2022
Now Playing
'The brutality is the point': Russian forces deporting Ukrainian civilians
03:11
UP NEXT
Putin ramps up the brutality in Ukrainian cities
03:21
Putting pressure on Putin's inner circle
03:53
Zelenskyy calls for peace talks as Putin steps up attacks on civilians
04:59
How social media sites are shutting down Russian disinfo
03:46
Fmr. Advisor to Ukrainian president weighs in on calls for peace talks