American Voices

'The brutality is the point': Russian forces deporting Ukrainian civilians

03:11

As Russian forces ramp up their attacks on Ukrainian civilians, officials in Mariupol say thousands of Ukrainians are being deported to Russia against their will. Michael Breen, the President and CEO of Human Rights First joined American Voices with Alicia Menedez to discuss the humanitarian crisis continuing to unfold in Eastern Europe, and what leaders must do next. March 20, 2022

