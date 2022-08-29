IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

'The accountability movement against Trump is being led by women'

03:15

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali, author of “Electable,” to discuss the lasting impact of President Biden’s decision to choose Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate and the significance of women being the leaders of an anti-Trump movement on the right. Aug. 29, 2022

