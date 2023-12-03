Republicans push to pair Ukraine aid with asylum restrictions

As Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on, much needed aid is being stalled as Republicans in both chambers of Congress are tying the passing of that foreign funding to hardline border policy changes. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) to discuss the humanitarian stakes abroad and in the United States, and why she’s calling the move by Republicans cruel.Dec. 3, 2023