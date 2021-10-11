'So many parts of this bill will save American families'

Pressure is building on lawmakers to reach a deal on passing the reconciliation package with the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Infighting continues among Democrats, and with the price tag remaining a sticking point, programs that are needed and wanted among many Americans can end up on the chopping block. Eugene Daniels, MSNBC political contributor and Politico White House correspondent, and Christina Greer, associate professor of political science at Fordham University, discuss on American Voices with Alicia Menendez the stakes of whittling away Biden’s agenda.Oct. 11, 2021