'Sending people to Haiti right now is human rights abuse'

Over the next three days, the Department of Homeland Security says it is ramping up deportation flights for some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. But activists like Guerline Jozef, the founder and executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, explains that deportation back to an island where people are fleeing natural disaster and political unrest is not the answer. Jozef joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the realities for these Haitian migrants as they seek asylum in the United States. Sept. 19, 2021