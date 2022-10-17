IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

‘Rising Against Asian Hate’: A new documentary explores a rise in AAPI hate crimes

02:57

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez talked to the creators of the new documentary ‘Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March.’ Director Titi Yu and Executive Producer Gina Kim explain why they decided to focus on the Atlanta Spa Shootings, and the eight victims of the crime. The film debuts October 17th on PBS.Oct. 17, 2022

