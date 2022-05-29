'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas has left another community victim of gun violence, which has become the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by two women who have lost loved ones to gun violence. They discuss the best way to support grieving loved ones, their message to leaders refusing to act, and how systemic racism and ageism influences the response to instances of gun violence.May 29, 2022