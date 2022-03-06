'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine
With over one million Ukrainians fleeing into neighboring countries for aid and shelter, the Biden Administration granted temporary protected status to Ukrainians already living in the United States. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, to discuss the benefits of this temporary status and how else the United States should step up efforts to accept Ukrainian refugees. March 6, 2022
