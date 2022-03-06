IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why sending NATO troops to Ukraine would help Putin stay in power

    04:05

  • Nuclear threat looms in Ukraine

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained

    02:53

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

  • Ukrainian civilians take up arms, ‘refuse to be slaves to Russia’

    06:27

  • Rep. Swalwell reacts to Putin putting nuclear forces on alert

    03:02

  • World comes together to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine

    05:12

  • Medal of Honor recipient on the reality of ground war in Ukraine

    03:50

  • NATO weapons to Ukraine could be game-changers

    03:34

  • Lawmakers call for amped humanitarian aid for Ukrainians amid Russia invasion

    04:08

  • Thousands flee Ukraine amid Russia’s violent invasion

    07:52

  • World community presents united front to stop Russia’s war with Ukraine

    06:36

  • 'The Republicans have nothing on Ketanji Brown Jackson'

    04:14

  • The push to punish Putin amid Ukraine invasion

    03:32

  • Capitol rioter who flashed gun during Jan. 6 riot arrested after fatal stabbing in Utah

    03:18

  • Breaking down the path of Putin’s aggression toward Ukraine

    07:25

American Voices

'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine

05:06

With over one million Ukrainians fleeing into neighboring countries for aid and shelter, the Biden Administration granted temporary protected status to Ukrainians already living in the United States. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, to discuss the benefits of this temporary status and how else the United States should step up efforts to accept Ukrainian refugees. March 6, 2022

  • Why sending NATO troops to Ukraine would help Putin stay in power

    04:05

  • Nuclear threat looms in Ukraine

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine

    05:06
  • UP NEXT

    Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained

    02:53

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All