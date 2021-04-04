'One way to reach toward a better future is to build that care infrastructure that works for us all'

Going beyond the usual bridges and tunnels, President Biden’s new “American Jobs Plan” is recognizing the role of caregivers as an essential part of the country’s infrastructure. Ai-Jen Poo, the executive director and co-founder of National Domestic Workers Alliance, Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, and Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director, CEO and co-founder of Momsrising joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. They discuss why the path to rebuilding can’t leave women behind.