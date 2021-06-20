'Now is the time for Congress to act because the house is on fire'

Amid the nationwide celebrations of the first federally recognized Juneteenth is a call to action to protect voting rights as many Republican-led states move to restrict access to the ballot box. Host of MSNBC’s American Voices Alicia Menendez speaks with Reverend William Barber II the second, president of “Repairers of the Breach” and co-chair of the “Poor People's Campaign”, Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of the “Advancement Project National Office”, and Latosha Brown, co-founder of the “Black Voters Matter” fund about the next steps in the fight to protect voting rights.