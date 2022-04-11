IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What the first Jan. 6 acquittal means for the federal investigation

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    ‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Texas DA to drop murder charge against woman for ‘self-induced abortion’

    06:43

  • French presidential election could have major impact on war in Ukraine

    05:13

  • Rep. Susan Wild: U.S. must work swiftly to set timeline to welcome Ukrainian refugees 

    05:01

  • A new study unveils the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on America's poor

    06:33

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation serves as a turning point for American history

    04:50

  • Rep. Sara Jacobs: U.S. must do everything it can to hold Putin accountable

    04:04

  • GOP plots to ban abortion access for a post-Roe America

    08:55

  • Arizona GOP declares 'widespread fraud' contradicting new AG report finding no mass voter fraud

    03:51

  • Russian attacks against civilians could be a sign of 'desperation'

    04:41

  • GOP lawmakers target LGBTQ+ youth in Florida’s new culture war

    05:04

  • Justice Clarence Thomas has a Ginni problem

    05:40

  • Rep. Swalwell: Putin should forever be isolated as a world leader

    04:52

  • Marie Yovanovitch on the massacre in Bucha

    07:19

  • Jan. 6 Committee members urge DOJ to prosecute Trump

    06:19

  • Julián Castro explains how Democrats need to message on immigration

    05:34

  • Florida Republicans call to revoke Disney’s special status

    03:42

  • ‘No good explanation’ for gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 call log

    05:13

  • Ukrainian artwork tells a story in Miami

    04:16

American Voices

‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

04:28

The January 6 Committee has enough evidence to recommend criminal charges against former President Trump, but some members fear that could backfire. “It would make it look like the Justice Department was conducting an investigation at the behest of a Democratically-controlled Congress,” says New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt. He tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez how soon the Committee will make a decision about referring Trump to the DOJ.April 11, 2022

  • What the first Jan. 6 acquittal means for the federal investigation

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    ‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Texas DA to drop murder charge against woman for ‘self-induced abortion’

    06:43

  • French presidential election could have major impact on war in Ukraine

    05:13

  • Rep. Susan Wild: U.S. must work swiftly to set timeline to welcome Ukrainian refugees 

    05:01

  • A new study unveils the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on America's poor

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All