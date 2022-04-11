‘No signs’ Justice Dept. is investigating Trump as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referral

The January 6 Committee has enough evidence to recommend criminal charges against former President Trump, but some members fear that could backfire. “It would make it look like the Justice Department was conducting an investigation at the behest of a Democratically-controlled Congress,” says New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt. He tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez how soon the Committee will make a decision about referring Trump to the DOJ.April 11, 2022