'My Broken Language': An exploration of multicultural identity hits the stage

After a four-year hiatus, Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes returns to the stage with a theater adaptation of her memoir, “My Broken Language.” Hudes, along with “My Broken Language” stars Zabryna Guevara and Daphne Rubin-Vega, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to explore the power of telling one’s own stories and what it means to be a Latina in the world of theater.Oct. 23, 2022