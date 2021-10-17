‘Mommy, are those mean people still outside?’: Florida school board member shares harassment’s toll
04:53
Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins has been the target of a months-long intimidation campaign over her support for masks, from protests outside her home to a false report made against her to child protective services. Jenkins tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about the impact on her 5-year-old daughter and why she believes these right-wing groups continue to “terrorize and harass people.” Oct. 17, 2021