American Voices

Mayors in red states say GOP legislatures block efforts to curb gun violence

04:56

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the roadblocks faced by mayors in Republican-led states to stem gun violence, the responsibility to protect those worried about rising gun deaths, and breaks down the progress of her initiative Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.  Aug. 21, 2022

