    "Lost in Panama" podcast digs into mysterious 2014 disappearance of two Dutch women

American Voices

“Lost in Panama” podcast digs into mysterious 2014 disappearance of two Dutch women

03:41

In 2014, two Dutch women went hiking in a jungle in Panama. They were never seen alive again. And to this day, the investigation into the deaths of Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon has yielded more questions than answers. Now, journalists Mariana Atencio and Jeremy Kryt are exploring the untold story in a new podcast titled “Lost in Panama”. Mariana Atencio joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the podcast and the latest on the investigation.Oct. 31, 2022

