'Lawmakers have no choice but to listen': Young Americans lead gun reform movement

MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by two volunteers with Students Demand Action to discuss the ongoing fight for gun reform in America, as gun violence continues to be the leading cause of death among children and teens. Iman Omer a student at Vanderbilt University, and Sari Kaufman, a student at Yale University and a survivor of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass high school in Parkland, FL, explain how their experiences influence their activism and what they expect from their leaders. April 23, 2023