“Latin Ignition” show during New York Fashion Week celebrates global impact of Latinos across creative industries

For decades, New York Fashion Week has helped shape the global fashion industry, and this year Latino designers and other creatives are being recognized and celebrated. Grammy-winning producer, Emilio Estefan, teamed up with Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin for "Latin Ignition – The Magic Of Art,” which featured Latino designers, musicians and artists during an event at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with Emilio And Consuelo ahead of the show to discuss the deeper message behind it and what inspired them to put it together.Sept. 10, 2023