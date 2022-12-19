IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What the Jan. 6 committee means for Biden’s legacy

  • House bill paves the way for Puerto Rican statehood

    Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker

    Argentina’s high stakes in the World Cup final

  • Mass shootings on the rise 10 years after Sandy Hook

  • The ongoing fight for asylum seekers and real immigration reform

  • Jan. 6 Committee considering recommending three charges against Donald Trump

  • Texas Republicans go after abortion pills

  • How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover endangers the free press

  • 'He does not inspire confidence': Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ongoing speaker battle

  • As Jan. 6 committee ends, the DOJ investigation is ‘speeding up’

  • U.S. officials arrest Libyan national in connection with 1988 bombing of Pan Am 103

  • Supreme Court considers fate of our democracy

  • Senator Sinema’s decision to leave Democratic Party upends 2024 election map

  • Jan. 6 committee weighing criminal referrals as it prepares final report

  • 'Elections have consequences': Congresswomen urge Democrats to deliver for women voters

  • Jotaka Eaddy: Criticizing Brittney Griner’s return is 'Un-American'

  • Pressure mounts for Congress to strike immigration deal, protect DACA recipients

  • 'We’re fighting for all families and all kids': Texas family shines light on impact of anti-trans bills

  • Attack on North Carolina power stations are not isolated incidents

American Voices

Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker

California Republican Kevin McCarthy faces an uphill battle to win enough votes to become House Speaker during the first floor vote in January. Tyler Pager, White House reporter for The Washington Post and Lauren Egan, White House Reporter for Politico joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP infighting over who becomes the next Speaker of the House. Dec. 19, 2022

