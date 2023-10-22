IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    "Kevin McCarthy created this mess:" McCarthy blames speaker chaos on far-right House members

American Voices

"Kevin McCarthy created this mess:" McCarthy blames speaker chaos on far-right House members

05:09

The Republican-led House of Representatives has been without a speaker for 18 days, and now nine Republicans officially entered their names for the vacant position. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Political Analysts David Jolly and Matt Dowd, the founder of CountryOverParty, to discuss the current speaker fight, Donald Trump’s influence on the candidates, and dissect the irony of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s anger toward the far-right Republicans he worked with to get the speakership. Oct. 22, 2023

    "Kevin McCarthy created this mess:" McCarthy blames speaker chaos on far-right House members

