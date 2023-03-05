'It was my identity': Former ballerina on toxicity in ballet world

Alice Robb, Former ballerina and author of “Don’t Think, Dear,” talks to MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about the toxic culture she endured as a child in the world of ballet. “It’s largely girls and women at the lower levels and mostly men in positions of power,” Robb said. Menendez and Robb explore the changes ballet needs to see to more equitable and diverse. March 5, 2023